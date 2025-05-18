Russia Unleashes Largest Drone Attack Amid High-stakes Ceasefire Talks
Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine, destroying homes and killing civilians just before the U.S. and Russian presidents are set to discuss a proposed ceasefire. Ukraine's efforts to negotiate peace continue amidst escalating violence, with international leaders calling for sanctions against Moscow.
Russia initiated its most significant drone strike on Ukraine, battering homes and resulting in numerous casualties, including the death of a woman, ahead of crucial ceasefire discussions involving U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Amid escalating tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, seeking to mend relations with the U.S., met with American officials in Rome as European leaders urge stronger penalties against Russia, should it fail to agree to a ceasefire.
The situation intensifies as Ukraine accuses Moscow of using drones and planning missile strikes to intimidate the West, while efforts to negotiate a truce face hurdles due to Russia's stringent demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
