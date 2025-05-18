Left Menu

Bridging the Atlantic: Trade Talks Begin at Historic Meeting

U.S. Vice President JD Vance engaged in discussions with European leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen and Giorgia Meloni, to initiate long-term trade negotiations. Their meeting in Rome, following Pope Leo's Mass, highlights the complexity of transatlantic trade, focusing on tariffs and strategic cooperation, amid evolving geopolitical concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:56 IST
Bridging the Atlantic: Trade Talks Begin at Historic Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal meeting aimed at strengthening transatlantic ties, U.S. Vice President JD Vance met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni this Sunday. The discussions, held in Rome, centered around advancing trade talks between the European Union and the United States.

Vice President Vance emphasized the importance of the United States' enduring partnership with Europe despite existing trade disputes. 'Europe is an important ally of the United States... but, of course, we have some disagreements, as friends sometimes do, on issues like trade,' he remarked, expressing optimism for fruitful negotiations that would result in tangible trade advantages for both parties.

The backdrop of the meeting included recent U.S. trade measures, such as tariffs on steel, aluminium, and cars, alongside 'reciprocal' tariffs planned for the EU, contingent on ongoing negotiations. Von der Leyen highlighted the significance of the EU-U.S. trade relationship, worth over $1.5 trillion annually, as both sides exchanged negotiating documents to navigate complex discussions. The dialogue also touched on other strategic issues, including Ukraine and defense spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025