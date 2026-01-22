India–Spain Mark 70 Years with Focus on AI, Tech and Strategic Cooperation

India and Spain have reaffirmed their growing strategic partnership with a renewed focus on artificial intelligence, technology collaboration, and innovation-led growth, as H.E. Mr Jose Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, called on President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 21, 2026.

Welcoming the Spanish Foreign Minister, the President highlighted that India–Spain relations span centuries, rooted in trade, cultural exchange, and shared democratic values. She noted that 2026 marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations, being celebrated as the India–Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence—a forward-looking framework that places emerging technologies at the heart of bilateral engagement.

AI, Infrastructure and Green Tech at the Core

President Murmu underlined that economic ties between the two countries are steadily expanding, with rising trade and investment flows. She pointed out that Spain’s strengths in engineering, railways, renewable energy, urban services, and defence aerospace align closely with India’s national development and infrastructure priorities.

The President expressed confidence that the proposed India–EU Free Trade Agreement will act as a catalyst for deeper economic integration, opening new opportunities for technology transfer, joint ventures, and innovation-driven collaboration between Indian and Spanish companies.

Multilateralism, Security and Global Stability

As committed proponents of multilateralism, the President said India and Spain must continue to work closely across global platforms such as the United Nations and the G20, advancing shared objectives of peace, prosperity, and global stability.

She also emphasised the shared resolve of India and Spain in countering terrorism, describing it as a continuing threat to international peace. The President called for closer cooperation, intelligence sharing, and collective action to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Europe, India and the Road Ahead

Highlighting the broader trajectory of India–Europe relations, President Murmu noted that India’s engagement with the European Union is deepening steadily. She added that India looks forward to welcoming the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission as Chief Guests at India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations, underscoring the strategic importance India places on its partnership with Europe.

A Call to Innovators and Industry

With AI formally embedded into the India–Spain bilateral agenda, the engagement sends a clear signal to technology firms, AI startups, infrastructure majors, clean energy players, and research institutions in both countries to explore early partnerships under the evolving India–EU framework.

As India and Spain step into their eighth decade of diplomatic ties, technology, artificial intelligence, and sustainable innovation are set to define the next chapter of the relationship.