Juvenile Nabbed: Breaking Crime Wave

A juvenile, wanted for a series of offenses involving assaulting police, drug trafficking, and illegal firearm possession, was successfully nabbed by law enforcement on Sunday. Officers recovered a country-made pistol during the arrest.

The apprehension stems from an FIR filed earlier this year under significant legal provisions, highlighting the youth's multiple criminal involvements. Police spokesperson confirmed the juvenile's connection to these serious allegations.

Authorities stress their dedication to public safety, focusing on strict measures to combat criminal activity. The recent arrest underscores ongoing efforts to dismantle networks of crime affecting community security.

(With inputs from agencies.)