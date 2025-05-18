Left Menu

Juvenile Nabbed: Breaking Crime Wave

A juvenile involved in multiple criminal cases, including an attack on police and drug peddling, was apprehended with a weapon. The arrest follows an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Police emphasize commitment to public safety and crime prevention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:52 IST
Juvenile Nabbed: Breaking Crime Wave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A juvenile, wanted for a series of offenses involving assaulting police, drug trafficking, and illegal firearm possession, was successfully nabbed by law enforcement on Sunday. Officers recovered a country-made pistol during the arrest.

The apprehension stems from an FIR filed earlier this year under significant legal provisions, highlighting the youth's multiple criminal involvements. Police spokesperson confirmed the juvenile's connection to these serious allegations.

Authorities stress their dedication to public safety, focusing on strict measures to combat criminal activity. The recent arrest underscores ongoing efforts to dismantle networks of crime affecting community security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025