Porsche Tragedy: A Year On, Justice Delayed for Families of Pune Techies

A year after a Porsche crash killed two techies in Pune, justice remains elusive. The juvenile responsible faced lenient bail terms, sparking national outrage. Despite evidence tampering claims against the accused, including his parents and two doctors, victims' families urge expedited trials as the accused remain detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:34 IST
A year has passed since a Porsche crash in Pune claimed the lives of young techies Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, and their families are still fighting for justice. The incident, involving a juvenile driver under the influence, stirred national outcry due to lenient bail terms.

The juvenile's father, two doctors, and others are accused of swapping blood samples to conceal intoxication evidence, leading to multiple arrests. The victims' families are pressing for a faster trial, expressing frustration over prolonged proceedings and demanding accountability for the misuse of power and money.

Amid legal battles, the courts have rejected the accused's bail pleas, focusing on addressing the evidence tampering claims. The case underlines grave concerns about road safety and the repercussions of underage drinking, sparking tighter scrutiny on establishments serving alcohol to minors.

