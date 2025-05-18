Academic Tensions: Ali Khan Mahmudabad's Arrest Sparks Debate

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, head of Ashoka University's political science department, faced arrest following the lodging of FIRs accusing him of endangering India's sovereignty and unity. Triggered by social media comments related to Operation Sindoor, his arrest has sparked significant debate over the limits of freedom of speech.

The complaints against Mahmudabad include charges under various BNS sections for allegedly promoting enmity and public mischief. The arrest was swiftly executed in Delhi, and despite the professor's legal defense emphasizing his patriotism and arguing a misinterpretation of his statements, he was placed in police custody.

The case has ignited outrage across academic and political spheres, with Ashoka University's Faculty Association and notable leaders such as CPI(M), AIMIM's Owaisi, and TMC's Moitra condemning the arrest as unwarranted. The incident amplifies the ongoing discourse surrounding the balance between individual rights and national security.

