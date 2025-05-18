Tragic Drownings in Uttar Pradesh: Multiple Families Impacted
Eight individuals, including five children, lost their lives in separate drowning incidents in Uttar Pradesh's districts of Gonda, Shamli, and Lucknow. Financial aid is being extended to the affected families. Recovery efforts were assisted by local residents, authorities confirmed.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have reported the tragic drowning of eight individuals, including five children, in three separate incidents across the districts of Gonda, Shamli, and Lucknow.
In Gonda, three young boys lost their lives while swimming in a pond in Ahet village, as confirmed by Additional SP Radheyshyam Rai. Government representatives have announced a financial aid of Rs 4 lakh to each victim's family.
In Shamli and Lucknow, two and three youths respectively fell victim to drowning, with local residents assisting in the recovery of the bodies. Efforts are ongoing to provide support to the grieving families, authorities stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drowning
- Uttar Pradesh
- Gonda
- Shamli
- Lucknow
- children
- tragedy
- financial aid
- recovery
- police
ALSO READ
Goa Temple Tragedy: Leaders Demand Inquiry Into Stampede
Indian Consulates Hold Condolence Meetings for Pahalgam Tragedy Victims
Screen time linked to mental health severity in children, but digital therapy shows promise
Goa Government Halts Celebrations After Temple Tragedy
Harmony in Tragedy: A Widow's Plea for Unity