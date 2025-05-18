Tragic Drownings in Uttar Pradesh: Multiple Families Impacted

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have reported the tragic drowning of eight individuals, including five children, in three separate incidents across the districts of Gonda, Shamli, and Lucknow.

In Gonda, three young boys lost their lives while swimming in a pond in Ahet village, as confirmed by Additional SP Radheyshyam Rai. Government representatives have announced a financial aid of Rs 4 lakh to each victim's family.

In Shamli and Lucknow, two and three youths respectively fell victim to drowning, with local residents assisting in the recovery of the bodies. Efforts are ongoing to provide support to the grieving families, authorities stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)