Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: Four Dead, Panic Ensues

A bomb exploded near a market in Balochistan, Pakistan, killing four and injuring 20. The blast caused significant damage and fires, while law enforcement initiated a search operation. The attack highlights ongoing unrest in the province, linked to local Baloch grievances against federal exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 19-05-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating bomb explosion near a bustling market in Pakistan's Balochistan province has claimed the lives of four individuals and left 20 others injured, as reported by local media.

The incident unfolded on Sunday near Jabbar Market in the Killa Abdullah district, where the blast inflicted severe damage, collapsing shops and igniting fires.

Authorities have commenced extensive search operations as the region grapples with prolonged unrest amidst local Baloch groups' claims of resource exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

