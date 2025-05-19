Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: Four Dead, Panic Ensues
A bomb exploded near a market in Balochistan, Pakistan, killing four and injuring 20. The blast caused significant damage and fires, while law enforcement initiated a search operation. The attack highlights ongoing unrest in the province, linked to local Baloch grievances against federal exploitation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 19-05-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 10:28 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
A devastating bomb explosion near a bustling market in Pakistan's Balochistan province has claimed the lives of four individuals and left 20 others injured, as reported by local media.
The incident unfolded on Sunday near Jabbar Market in the Killa Abdullah district, where the blast inflicted severe damage, collapsing shops and igniting fires.
Authorities have commenced extensive search operations as the region grapples with prolonged unrest amidst local Baloch groups' claims of resource exploitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Balochistan
- explosion
- Pakistan
- bomb
- market
- killed
- injured
- unrest
- law enforcement
- search operation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Energy Market Surge: IEX's Strategic Innovations and Record Growth
Surge in Southern Suburbs: Real Estate Market Booms in 2025
Behind Korea’s Low Jobless Rate: Quiet Gains in Labor Market Matching Efficiency
Mitch Owen Steps In for Injured Maxwell in IPL 2025
Indian Stock Market Eyes Global Economic Indicators and US Trade Developments