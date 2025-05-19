Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: Four Dead, Panic Ensues

A devastating bomb explosion near a bustling market in Pakistan's Balochistan province has claimed the lives of four individuals and left 20 others injured, as reported by local media.

The incident unfolded on Sunday near Jabbar Market in the Killa Abdullah district, where the blast inflicted severe damage, collapsing shops and igniting fires.

Authorities have commenced extensive search operations as the region grapples with prolonged unrest amidst local Baloch groups' claims of resource exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)