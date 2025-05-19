Unveiling the Shadows: Arrests Made in Disturbing Double Murder Case
Four individuals have been apprehended for the murder of an elderly couple in the Sivagiri region. The couple, Ramasamy and Bagiyam, were found dead in their farmhouse after relatives were alerted by their son. Stolen gold jewelry led to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators.
In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials have apprehended four suspects in connection with the chilling murder of an elderly couple in Sivagiri. The Inspector General of Police, T Senthilkumar, revealed that the victims, Ramasamy and Bagiyam, were discovered dead in their farmhouse following enquiries initiated by their concerned son, Kavishankar.
Investigations pointed to stolen gold jewelry as a crucial clue, leading to the arrest of three known offenders after examining over 200 CCTV recordings. The suspects, identified as Aachiappan, Madeshwaran, and Ramesh, confessed to the crime, admitting to selling the stolen jewels to Gnanasekaran, a local jeweller who melted down the metals. All suspects are now in judicial custody.
The authorities disclosed that the suspects also confessed to another gruesome crime involving the murder of a family in Tiruppur district. This arrest marks a significant victory in the fight against violent crime, as emphasized by senior police officers including Deputy Inspector General of Police Sasi Mohan and Superintendent of Police A Sujatha.
