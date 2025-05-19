Police Crack Erode District Double Murder Case With Four Arrests

Security forces achieved a breakthrough in a violent double murder investigation in Erode district with the arrest of four individuals, including a local jeweller. Authorities revealed that the suspects, three of whom are seasoned criminals, targeted a 72-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife at their farmhouse, reportedly for gold.

Inspector General T Senthilkumar detailed how the couple's son became concerned when repeated calls went unanswered. Relatives later discovered the tragic scene with signs of struggle and looted valuables. The ten police teams assembled to probe this case scrutinized over 200 CCTV recordings leading to the arrests.

The detained individuals confessed to the grisly crime, also linking themselves to an earlier triple murder. Their confession uncovered that a jeweller aided by melting the stolen gold, further corroborating their motives. The charged suspects are now in judicial custody as further investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)