Left Menu

Police Crack Erode District Double Murder Case With Four Arrests

Four suspects, including a jeweller, have been arrested in connection with the murder of an elderly couple at their farmhouse in Sivagiri. Gold jewelry was stolen, and the perpetrators have confessed to another triple murder. Police utilized extensive CCTV footage to solve the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:49 IST
Police Crack Erode District Double Murder Case With Four Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces achieved a breakthrough in a violent double murder investigation in Erode district with the arrest of four individuals, including a local jeweller. Authorities revealed that the suspects, three of whom are seasoned criminals, targeted a 72-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife at their farmhouse, reportedly for gold.

Inspector General T Senthilkumar detailed how the couple's son became concerned when repeated calls went unanswered. Relatives later discovered the tragic scene with signs of struggle and looted valuables. The ten police teams assembled to probe this case scrutinized over 200 CCTV recordings leading to the arrests.

The detained individuals confessed to the grisly crime, also linking themselves to an earlier triple murder. Their confession uncovered that a jeweller aided by melting the stolen gold, further corroborating their motives. The charged suspects are now in judicial custody as further investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025