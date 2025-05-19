WHO Faces New Funding Era as U.S. Withdraws
The World Health Organization's annual assembly in Geneva is dominated by uncertainty over its future funding, following the United States' withdrawal. With China poised to fill the funding gap, WHO faces challenges in maintaining global health projects amid budget cuts and a shift in funding strategies.
In Geneva, the World Health Organization is grappling with looming funding challenges as its biggest contributor, the United States, begins its withdrawal process. This shift has thrust China into a leading role, promising significant financial contributions to the global health body.
The current assembly, traditionally a showcase of global health efforts, now focuses on scaling back operations while prioritizing vital projects. Discussions center around maintaining essential programs and potentially cutting those deemed less critical, stirring debate among health officials and donors.
As the financial landscape changes, WHO's leadership engages with international donors and health organizations to secure necessary funding, ensuring that key initiatives, particularly those essential to managing global health threats, continue unabated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
