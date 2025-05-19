Left Menu

WHO Faces New Funding Era as U.S. Withdraws

The World Health Organization's annual assembly in Geneva is dominated by uncertainty over its future funding, following the United States' withdrawal. With China poised to fill the funding gap, WHO faces challenges in maintaining global health projects amid budget cuts and a shift in funding strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:19 IST
WHO Faces New Funding Era as U.S. Withdraws
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Geneva, the World Health Organization is grappling with looming funding challenges as its biggest contributor, the United States, begins its withdrawal process. This shift has thrust China into a leading role, promising significant financial contributions to the global health body.

The current assembly, traditionally a showcase of global health efforts, now focuses on scaling back operations while prioritizing vital projects. Discussions center around maintaining essential programs and potentially cutting those deemed less critical, stirring debate among health officials and donors.

As the financial landscape changes, WHO's leadership engages with international donors and health organizations to secure necessary funding, ensuring that key initiatives, particularly those essential to managing global health threats, continue unabated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025