Safeguarding the Sacred: Protecting Puri's Jagannath Temple Land

The Jagannath temple administration in Puri, Odisha, has vowed to protect its property following a high court judgment. The court emphasized the necessity for coordinated communication between the state's Law Department and the temple authorities. Efforts include computerizing land records and adhering to legal protocols to prevent unauthorized land transactions.

The administration of the revered Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, has pledged to shield its sacred land, following a crucial high court judgment. This decision arises from a need to thwart unauthorized encroachments and uphold the integrity of the temple's properties.

According to a statement by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), plans are underway to digitize the temple's land records. This move is part of a broader strategy to protect the shrine's lands in alignment with Odisha's state policies and the stipulations of the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955.

The recent Orissa High Court ruling underlined the necessity for cohesive efforts between state authorities and SJTA, particularly concerning land transactions. These transactions must comply with legal mandates, including recommendations from land committees and valuation by district authorities, to safeguard the temple's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

