Safeguarding the Sacred: Protecting Puri's Jagannath Temple Land

The administration of the revered Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, has pledged to shield its sacred land, following a crucial high court judgment. This decision arises from a need to thwart unauthorized encroachments and uphold the integrity of the temple's properties.

According to a statement by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), plans are underway to digitize the temple's land records. This move is part of a broader strategy to protect the shrine's lands in alignment with Odisha's state policies and the stipulations of the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955.

The recent Orissa High Court ruling underlined the necessity for cohesive efforts between state authorities and SJTA, particularly concerning land transactions. These transactions must comply with legal mandates, including recommendations from land committees and valuation by district authorities, to safeguard the temple's interests.

