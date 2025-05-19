Protests Erupt Over Unfulfilled Aid Promises to Landslide Survivors
Survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides protested a delay in receiving promised government relief and rent payments. They accused the government of mismanaging disaster relief funds. The Tahsildar assured protesters that pending payments would be addressed quickly, with applications required for further relief disbursements.
Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide survivors staged a protest on Monday, voicing concerns over undelivered monthly rent and relief payments promised by the government. Tensions escalated during their march to the Vythiri Taluk Office.
Protesters, many in dire straits due to the fiscal delays, accused the government of hoarding public-donated disaster relief funds, neglecting the urgent needs of those devastated by the calamity.
The Tahsildar vowed that overdue payments would be dispensed within the hour. Nearly 300 individuals perished in the devastating landslides that struck Wayanad on July 30, 2024.
