Tragic Dispute Mediation Ends in Fatality
A 65-year-old man named Om Prakash, attempting to mediate a dispute, was fatally struck with a stick in Rampur Navadiya village. A case was filed against multiple individuals following the incident. Police are investigating the altercation that led to the unfortunate death.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred in a village where a 65-year-old man was killed while attempting to mediate a dispute. The victim, Om Prakash, succumbed to his injuries after being attacked with a stick.
Authorities identified the individuals involved, with a case registered against them at the Khudaganj police station. The incident unfolded as Om Prakash sought to intervene in a quarrel between his neighbors over wood lying outside their homes.
The Khudaganj Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, stated that the victim was transported to the hospital but unfortunately passed away during treatment. An investigation is ongoing to determine the details of the altercation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NHRC Demands Action: Bhopal Assault Case Sparks Investigation
Mysterious Death of Bareilly Constable Sparks Investigation
UK Counter-Terrorism Police Arrest Eight Iranians in Fast-Moving Investigations
Delhi Businessman's Nighttime Close Call: Investigation Underway
Phones Smuggled into Kannur Jail Prompt Investigation