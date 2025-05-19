Rain Havoc in Bengaluru Sparks Political Blame Game

Recent heavy rains have plunged Bengaluru into chaos, reigniting political tensions between Karnataka's ruling Congress government and opposition parties. The opposition blames Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for the city's lackluster infrastructure investment, despite significant budgets allocated.

In response, Shivakumar maintains that the challenges faced are not new and have long been neglected by previous governments. He promises committed efforts towards devising sustainable solutions, emphasizing engagement with local officials and visiting affected areas to assess the damage.

The BJP has vocally criticized Shivakumar's handling, demanding transparency in the form of a detailed financial report on spending for infrastructure improvements. With swirling criticisms of inefficacy, both political entities grapple for answers to the ongoing infrastructure debacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)