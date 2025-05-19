Left Menu

Russia Bans Amnesty International Amidst Crackdown on Dissent

Russia has labeled Amnesty International as an 'undesirable organisation,' criminalizing involvement with the group. This move is part of a broader crackdown on dissent following the 2022 Ukraine invasion. The ban forces Amnesty International to cease operations in Russia and threatens prosecution for its supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian government has escalated its campaign against opposition by declaring Amnesty International an "undesirable organisation." This designation, under a 2015 law, makes collaboration with the group a criminal act.

The Prosecutor General's office announced the ban online, marking another step in the rising repression of Kremlin adversaries, journalists, and activists—a situation that has worsened since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The decision imperils the operations of Amnesty International within Russia and deters individuals from cooperating with or supporting the internationally acclaimed human rights organisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

