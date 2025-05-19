Russia Bans Amnesty International Amidst Crackdown on Dissent

The Russian government has escalated its campaign against opposition by declaring Amnesty International an "undesirable organisation." This designation, under a 2015 law, makes collaboration with the group a criminal act.

The Prosecutor General's office announced the ban online, marking another step in the rising repression of Kremlin adversaries, journalists, and activists—a situation that has worsened since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The decision imperils the operations of Amnesty International within Russia and deters individuals from cooperating with or supporting the internationally acclaimed human rights organisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)