Ex-AASU Secretary Arrested for Assault in Assam

Former AASU general secretary Sankar Jyoti Baruah was arrested for allegedly attacking petrol pump workers in Dibrugarh, Assam. A complaint led to his detention by Duliajan Police, with accusations under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita sections. Previously, he resigned from AASU amid personal controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:22 IST
Sankar Jyoti Baruah, a former general secretary of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), has been detained by authorities in Assam for allegedly assaulting workers at a petrol pump in Dibrugarh district.

The arrest followed a complaint and subsequent case registration at Duliajan Police Station, according to a senior police officer.

The charges against Baruah are filed under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. This incident comes after his previous resignation from AASU amid controversies involving sexual harassment allegations.

