Tragic Worksite Accident: Coroner's Inquiry Reveals Fatal Oversight

A young Indian worker tragically lost his life in Singapore as a result of a worksite accident caused by lapses in adhering to safety measures. Ponraman Eazhumalai, aged 23, was fatally injured after not following a colleague's instructions to avoid removing stabilising plates from a concrete pump truck.

The incident occurred on December 2, 2023, during preparations to retract machinery at the Tengah integrated rail and bus depot work site. Despite wearing a bright yellow reflective vest and being within the visibility range of his colleague, Eazhumalai was crushed between the machinery and the truck.

A coroner's inquiry by Brenda Chua highlighted the failure of both Eazhumalai and his colleague, Vellaisamy Saravana Kumar, in observing proper safety protocol, which contributed to the accident. The inquiry revealed no evidence of foul play and the Ministry of Manpower is considering enforcement actions against the involved parties.

