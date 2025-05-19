Left Menu

Tragic Worksite Accident: Coroner's Inquiry Reveals Fatal Oversight

An Indian worker was fatally injured in a worksite accident in Singapore due to ignored safety instructions. Coroner's findings showed both failure of the colleague and misjudgment by the victim, Ponraman Eazhumalai, leading to a lethal chest injury. Enforcement actions are considered by the Ministry of Manpower.

A young Indian worker tragically lost his life in Singapore as a result of a worksite accident caused by lapses in adhering to safety measures. Ponraman Eazhumalai, aged 23, was fatally injured after not following a colleague's instructions to avoid removing stabilising plates from a concrete pump truck.

The incident occurred on December 2, 2023, during preparations to retract machinery at the Tengah integrated rail and bus depot work site. Despite wearing a bright yellow reflective vest and being within the visibility range of his colleague, Eazhumalai was crushed between the machinery and the truck.

A coroner's inquiry by Brenda Chua highlighted the failure of both Eazhumalai and his colleague, Vellaisamy Saravana Kumar, in observing proper safety protocol, which contributed to the accident. The inquiry revealed no evidence of foul play and the Ministry of Manpower is considering enforcement actions against the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

