Cyber Breach Exposes Britain's Legal Aid System Vulnerabilities

Britain's justice ministry was forced to deactivate its online services for legal aid recipients following a cyberattack that exposed sensitive personal data, including criminal records and financial details.

The Ministry of Justice reported this intrusion into the Legal Aid Agency's digital services on April 23, but only realized its full extent upon further investigation last Friday.

The situation has highlighted critical vulnerabilities in the agency's IT systems, sparking calls for urgent reforms to prevent further breaches and enhance the delivery of vital legal aid services.

