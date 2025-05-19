Cyber Breach Exposes Britain's Legal Aid System Vulnerabilities
The UK Ministry of Justice temporarily shut down online services for legal aid after a cyberattack exposed personal information. The breach compromised criminal records and financial details, affecting the Legal Aid Agency. Authorities are investigating the incident while addressing outdated IT systems.
Britain's justice ministry was forced to deactivate its online services for legal aid recipients following a cyberattack that exposed sensitive personal data, including criminal records and financial details.
The Ministry of Justice reported this intrusion into the Legal Aid Agency's digital services on April 23, but only realized its full extent upon further investigation last Friday.
The situation has highlighted critical vulnerabilities in the agency's IT systems, sparking calls for urgent reforms to prevent further breaches and enhance the delivery of vital legal aid services.
