Left Menu

Cyber Breach Exposes Britain's Legal Aid System Vulnerabilities

The UK Ministry of Justice temporarily shut down online services for legal aid after a cyberattack exposed personal information. The breach compromised criminal records and financial details, affecting the Legal Aid Agency. Authorities are investigating the incident while addressing outdated IT systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:56 IST
Cyber Breach Exposes Britain's Legal Aid System Vulnerabilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's justice ministry was forced to deactivate its online services for legal aid recipients following a cyberattack that exposed sensitive personal data, including criminal records and financial details.

The Ministry of Justice reported this intrusion into the Legal Aid Agency's digital services on April 23, but only realized its full extent upon further investigation last Friday.

The situation has highlighted critical vulnerabilities in the agency's IT systems, sparking calls for urgent reforms to prevent further breaches and enhance the delivery of vital legal aid services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025