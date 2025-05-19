Odisha's Stand on the Controversial Polavaram Project: A Persistent Crusade

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to discuss the disputed Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh with the Odisha Chief Secretary and other officials. However, there was no confirmation of a broader meeting involving the chief ministers of the affected states.

Majhi responded to inquiries indicating that while no meeting with the chief ministers is confirmed, discussions around the Polavaram project will include Odisha's current demands. Odisha, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh continue to oppose the project, voicing concerns over potential land submersion.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing petitions from these states. Meanwhile, Odisha's Law Minister criticized past governmental delays in addressing the issue, as the opposition BJD continues its campaign against the dam's current design, citing adverse effects on tribal villages.

