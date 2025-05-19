Left Menu

Odisha's Stand on the Controversial Polavaram Project: A Persistent Crusade

The Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh remains contentious amid concerns from neighboring states including Odisha, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. Odisha's leadership, represented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, remains assertive on the state's demands regarding the project, while legal action is ongoing in the Supreme Court.

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to discuss the disputed Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh with the Odisha Chief Secretary and other officials. However, there was no confirmation of a broader meeting involving the chief ministers of the affected states.

Majhi responded to inquiries indicating that while no meeting with the chief ministers is confirmed, discussions around the Polavaram project will include Odisha's current demands. Odisha, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh continue to oppose the project, voicing concerns over potential land submersion.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing petitions from these states. Meanwhile, Odisha's Law Minister criticized past governmental delays in addressing the issue, as the opposition BJD continues its campaign against the dam's current design, citing adverse effects on tribal villages.

