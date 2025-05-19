Revolutionizing Cybercrime Fight: India's e-Zero FIR Initiative

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) has launched the e-Zero FIR initiative, aiming to quicken the prosecution of cybercriminals. Announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the project started as a pilot in Delhi, converting reports of cyber financial crimes exceeding Rs 10 lakh into FIRs via the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

Initially targeting major financial cybercrimes, the system represents a significant stride towards a more secure digital nation. The home minister affirmed that the initiative would soon extend nationwide, exemplifying the Modi administration's commitment to bolstering India's cybersecurity infrastructure.

Established by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the I4C is designed to offer a coordinated and comprehensive framework for law enforcement to effectively tackle cybercrime. Positioned as the central node in India's fight against digital threats, the I4C is crucial to maintaining national cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)