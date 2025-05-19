Left Menu

Suspended Sri Lankan Police Chief Faces 22 Charges in Ongoing Probe

Sri Lanka's police chief, Deshabandu Tennakoon, suspended by the Supreme Court, faces 22 charges amid a parliamentary probe. Appointed in November 2023 despite a previous guilty verdict, Tennakoon may be removed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake after the committee's findings addressing his alleged misconduct and illegal activities are presented.

Chargesheet
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan police chief Deshabandu Tennakoon stands at the center of controversy as he faces a chargesheet with 22 allegations delivered by a parliamentary probe aimed at his ousting.

Amid his first panel appearance, Tennakoon has been granted time for a formal response. Following protocol under the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act of 2002, a dedicated parliamentary committee will assess Tennakoon's conduct and present its findings to the Speaker.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake may proceed with Tennakoon's dismissal based on the committee's report. Already suspended by the Supreme Court for an appointment legality hearing and notorious previous misconduct, including an illicit hotel raid, Tennakoon's case intensifies with claims of threats from criminal elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

