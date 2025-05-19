Lithuania Takes Legal Action Against Belarus Over Migrant Smuggling Allegations
Lithuania has filed a case with the International Court of Justice, accusing Belarus of organizing migrant smuggling into its territory. Claiming breaches of international law, Lithuania seeks compensation. The move follows a failed negotiation and increased migrant crossings believed to be orchestrated by Belarus.
Lithuania has approached the International Court of Justice, alleging that Belarus has violated international obligations by facilitating the smuggling of migrants into its borders. The case underscores ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe over immigration policies.
The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry announced the formal filing in The Hague, citing violations of the United Nations' Protocol against the Smuggling of Migrants. Claims include Belarus' alleged involvement in increasing migrant flights and escorting them to the Lithuanian border for illegal entry.
European Union concerns over these movements have previously led to measures allowing countries to suspend asylum rights. Lithuania calls for accountability and compensation from Belarus after attempts at resolution through direct negotiations failed.
