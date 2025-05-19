Left Menu

India's New e-Zero FIR Initiative: A Cybercrime Game-Changer

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) unveiled the e-Zero FIR initiative to expedite cybercrime response. Currently piloted in Delhi, the system automates FIR conversion for financial cybercrimes above Rs 10 lakh. This strategy, part of a broader cybersecurity enhancement, aims to curb cybercrimes and assist victims nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:03 IST
India's New e-Zero FIR Initiative: A Cybercrime Game-Changer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), a part of the Ministry of Home Affairs, launched the e-Zero FIR initiative, promising rapid action against cybercriminals, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Initially launched in Delhi, this pilot program converts significant cyber financial crime reports from the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal and helpline 1930 into FIRs. Starting with cases above Rs 10 lakh, the system's reach will soon expand across the nation.

This initiative marks a critical step towards a cyber-secure India, offering swift financial recovery for victims and tough action against offenders by integrating various cybercrime frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025