India's New e-Zero FIR Initiative: A Cybercrime Game-Changer
The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) unveiled the e-Zero FIR initiative to expedite cybercrime response. Currently piloted in Delhi, the system automates FIR conversion for financial cybercrimes above Rs 10 lakh. This strategy, part of a broader cybersecurity enhancement, aims to curb cybercrimes and assist victims nationwide.
The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), a part of the Ministry of Home Affairs, launched the e-Zero FIR initiative, promising rapid action against cybercriminals, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Initially launched in Delhi, this pilot program converts significant cyber financial crime reports from the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal and helpline 1930 into FIRs. Starting with cases above Rs 10 lakh, the system's reach will soon expand across the nation.
This initiative marks a critical step towards a cyber-secure India, offering swift financial recovery for victims and tough action against offenders by integrating various cybercrime frameworks.
