Massive Scrap Seizure: Theft Leads to Rs 12 Crore Haul in Guwahati
Authorities in Guwahati uncovered a significant metal scrap operation valued at Rs 12 crore, linked to stolen goods. The discovery originated from a scooter theft investigation that led to raids on three dumpyards. Police have seized various metal items and suspect an interstate involvement.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Guwahati have made a significant breakthrough in a metal scrap operation worth Rs 12 crore. The discovery comes after an investigation into a reported scooter theft led officials to an expansive network of stolen goods being dismantled in local dumpyards.
Officials unearthed the illegal scrap set-up during raids on three dumpyards following initial discoveries. The operation, which began on Sunday evening and is still ongoing, has already yielded 2,000 kg of copper, 7,000 kg of brass, and other metal components.
The police suspect an interstate gang is behind the operation, as the key suspect remains on the run. The manpower and organised method necessitate comprehensive scrutiny of these sites, officials indicated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guwahati
- scrap
- metal
- seizure
- raids
- Assam
- police
- interstate
- theft
- investigation
ALSO READ
Japan and Assam Strengthen Ties Amid Parliamentary Dialogues
Japanese Delegation's Visit Heralds New Era for Assam-Japan Relations
Bodo Peace Accord 2020: Paving a New Path in Assam
Honoring Valor: Assam Rifles Remember Fallen Hero, Pioneers Change
Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Six Bangladeshi Women Detained