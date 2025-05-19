CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Commends Troops During Visit to Suratgarh and Naliya Bases

In a significant move to boost the morale of India’s Armed Forces and assess operational capabilities in key strategic locations, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited the Suratgarh Military Station and the Naliya Air Force Station on May 19, 2025. These bases hold substantial strategic value due to their proximity to India’s western borders and their role in national security operations.

Emphasis on Operational Readiness and Resilience

During his visit, General Chauhan interacted with Army and Air Force personnel, lauding their high morale and constant state of preparedness. He emphasized that in the face of ever-evolving security challenges, the ability to remain operationally resilient is essential to preserving India’s sovereignty and peace.

The CDS underlined the significance of continuous vigilance and capability enhancement, especially in light of increasing regional tensions and the growing complexity of warfare, including hybrid threats and cross-border provocations. He urged the forces to remain mentally and tactically prepared to respond with swift and decisive action to any threat.

Accompanied by Senior Military Leaders

General Chauhan was joined by senior military officials, including Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Command, and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command. Their presence underscored the gravity of the visit and highlighted the importance of joint force synergy.

The tri-service leadership held comprehensive discussions on ongoing and future strategic initiatives, capability development, and regional threat assessment. This high-level dialogue reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening national defence through modernization and improved inter-service coordination.

Recognition for Operation Sindoor

One of the key highlights of the visit was the recognition of the courageous and disciplined conduct of personnel involved in Operation Sindoor. General Chauhan commended the troops for displaying exemplary courage and professionalism during the operation, which was critical in countering multiple security threats from adversarial forces across the western front.

He was given a detailed briefing on the cutting-edge Air Defence systems deployed during the operation, including advancements in radar surveillance, missile interception capabilities, and integrated command and control infrastructure.

Praising their “resolute courage, selfless dedication, and steadfast commitment,” General Chauhan stated that these soldiers uphold the highest traditions of military service and set an example for future generations of defence personnel.

Strengthening Military–Civil Cooperation

In his address, the CDS also extended heartfelt appreciation to the local civil administration. He acknowledged the indispensable role played by civil authorities in facilitating military operations and maintaining infrastructure and logistics support during critical operations.

General Chauhan emphasized that a strong and responsive civil–military partnership is vital for effective national defence and crisis management, particularly in border areas that are often the first to face external threats.

Message of Unity and National Resolve

The visit sent a clear message to both the armed forces and the nation at large: India remains firmly committed to the readiness, welfare, and modernization of its military. It also highlighted the CDS’s proactive leadership in nurturing a robust defence posture and upholding national unity through strategic engagements and morale-building initiatives.

The occasion served as a reaffirmation of the country’s gratitude to its brave servicemen and women. General Chauhan's visit underscored the values of unity, preparedness, and an unwavering national commitment to safeguarding India’s territorial integrity and peace.