BSF Resumes Iconic Flag-Lowering Ceremony Amid High Tensions

The Border Security Force (BSF) announced it will resume the flag lowering ceremony at three locations in Punjab along the Pakistan border, 12 days after it was suspended following India's Operation Sindoor. This move marks a return to tradition amid recent heightened tensions.

The daily evening ceremonies at Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki will be open to the public from May 20. However, the traditional components of shaking hands with Pakistan Rangers and opening the gates during the ceremony will not occur, as part of the revised format.

BSF officials clarified that while the flag has been lowered daily since May 8, public attendance had been halted due to safety concerns following retaliatory attacks on terrorist bases by India. The public event will now continue, ensuring safety with adjustments made.

(With inputs from agencies.)