Tragic Stabbing: Delhi Man Murdered Amid Family Feud

A 29-year-old man named Kawaljeet Singh was tragically stabbed to death in Delhi's Khyala area, with police revealing his sister and a neighbor also suffered injuries.

The attack, involving a juvenile, follows a past confrontation where Singh slapped the minor for harassing his sister. Police investigations are ongoing.

Community members demand justice as Singh's relatives recount the terrifying ordeal and his role as the family's sole provider before the devastating incident.

