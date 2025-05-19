Tragic Stabbing: Delhi Man Murdered Amid Family Feud
Kawaljeet Singh, 29, was fatally stabbed in Khyala, Delhi. His sister, Baljeet Kaur, and a neighbor were injured. The incident stemmed from a prior altercation involving a minor. Police have apprehended one juvenile, with another still at large. Investigation continues as the community demands justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A 29-year-old man named Kawaljeet Singh was tragically stabbed to death in Delhi's Khyala area, with police revealing his sister and a neighbor also suffered injuries.
The attack, involving a juvenile, follows a past confrontation where Singh slapped the minor for harassing his sister. Police investigations are ongoing.
Community members demand justice as Singh's relatives recount the terrifying ordeal and his role as the family's sole provider before the devastating incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement