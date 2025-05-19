Tragic Murder in Tanda Majra: Farmer Shot Amid Fieldwork

In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old farmer was fatally shot while laboring in his fields near Tanda Majra village on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Ravinder, fell victim to two unidentified gunmen, leading the police to suspect a possible motivation rooted in old enmity.

Law enforcement, led by Circle Officer Gajender Pal Singh, quickly arrived at the scene to secure evidence and initiate a manhunt for the assailants. An FIR for murder has been registered against the two absconding suspects.

