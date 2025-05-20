Left Menu

Supreme Court Opens Door to Deportation for Venezuelans

The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to rescind legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, risking their deportation. This decision pauses a federal judge's order extending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) due to unsafe conditions in Venezuela. The appeal is part of ongoing legal challenges surrounding U.S. immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 00:28 IST
  • United States

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a decisive move, has granted permission to the Trump administration to revoke legal protections for 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially leading to their deportation, despite a prior ruling preventing such action.

This ruling puts on hold a decision by a federal judge in San Francisco, which had maintained Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for these individuals, citing unsafe conditions in their home country. The status allows those in the United States to reside and work here legally, provided their homelands are considered too dangerous for return due to natural calamities or political turmoil.

The decision arrives amid a series of emergency appeals by the Trump administration concerning immigration policies, aiming to end protected statuses for numerous immigrants, arguing that the government's authority over immigration is at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

