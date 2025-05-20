SIT Probes Minister's Remarks Against Army Officer

The Madhya Pradesh Police has established a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into state minister Vijay Shah's disparaging comments about Col Sofiya Qureshi, as dictated by a Supreme Court order, an official announced.

The SIT will be led by Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma, with Deputy Inspector General Kalyan Chakravarty and Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh also serving on the team.

The Supreme Court reprimanded Shah for his contentious remarks on Col Qureshi and insisted on the SIT's formation, which was directed by the state's Director General of Police, Kailash Makwana, to comply with the apex court's mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)