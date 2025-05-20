Left Menu

SIT Probes Minister's Remarks Against Army Officer

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the derogatory remarks made by Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah against Col Sofiya Qureshi. The Supreme Court mandated this action following Shah's controversial comments, which led to an FIR. The SIT comprises senior police officers.

The Madhya Pradesh Police has established a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into state minister Vijay Shah's disparaging comments about Col Sofiya Qureshi, as dictated by a Supreme Court order, an official announced.

The SIT will be led by Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma, with Deputy Inspector General Kalyan Chakravarty and Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh also serving on the team.

The Supreme Court reprimanded Shah for his contentious remarks on Col Qureshi and insisted on the SIT's formation, which was directed by the state's Director General of Police, Kailash Makwana, to comply with the apex court's mandate.

