Flag-Lowering Ceremony Resumes Amidst Tensions at Indo-Pak Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) is set to resume the public flag-lowering retreat ceremony at three locations along the Pakistan border in Punjab starting Wednesday, following its suspension as part of India's Operation Sindoor.

The BSF headquarters in Jalandhar stated that media personnel can attend the ceremony starting Tuesday, with public participation slated to begin the following day at 6 pm. This decision marks a shift from its previous closure for 'public safety' concerns in light of recent military actions.

Despite reopening, the ceremony will see significant changes, with the BSF announcing that border gates will not be opened, and there would be no handshake between BSF troops and Pakistan Rangers, a typical gesture during this event. Officials emphasize that the flag ceremony will continue regardless of public attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)