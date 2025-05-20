Left Menu

Flag-Lowering Ceremony Resumes Amidst Tensions at Indo-Pak Border

The Border Security Force is resuming the public flag-lowering retreat ceremony along the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab. Suspended due to Operation Sindoor, the ceremony will resume with media access first, then public viewing. Key changes include restricted activities and no cross-border interactions during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 20-05-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 09:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) is set to resume the public flag-lowering retreat ceremony at three locations along the Pakistan border in Punjab starting Wednesday, following its suspension as part of India's Operation Sindoor.

The BSF headquarters in Jalandhar stated that media personnel can attend the ceremony starting Tuesday, with public participation slated to begin the following day at 6 pm. This decision marks a shift from its previous closure for 'public safety' concerns in light of recent military actions.

Despite reopening, the ceremony will see significant changes, with the BSF announcing that border gates will not be opened, and there would be no handshake between BSF troops and Pakistan Rangers, a typical gesture during this event. Officials emphasize that the flag ceremony will continue regardless of public attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

