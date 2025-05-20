Uttar Pradesh Minister Cracks Down on Hostel Repair Scandal

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Social Welfare, Asim Arun, has taken decisive action against alleged corruption in hostel repair work by suspending key officials. The decision came after Arun's surprise inspection revealed serious discrepancies in bills and unfinished work at a government hostel in Tehsil Ramnagar PG College.

During the inspection of the Scheduled Caste Boys Hostel, Minister Arun discovered inconsistencies between reported and visible renovations. Records cited the installation of 71 new switchboards, yet none were evident. This mismatch was also noted with tube lights. The repair work cost Rs 5 lakh, raising concerns of major violations.

Minister Arun emphasized the stern message that corruption will not be tolerated. A special investigative team has been formed, and an additional Rs 10 lakh has been allocated for the hostel's comprehensive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)