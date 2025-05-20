Taiwan's Pursuit of Peace Amid Tensions with China
President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan reaffirms the nation's commitment to peace with China but insists on strengthening defenses, considering military readiness crucial for peace. Despite being labeled a 'separatist' by China, Lai maintains dialogue and cooperation focus. Taiwan also plans to establish a sovereign wealth fund.
In a notable speech marking his first year in office, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te emphasized the island's desire for peace and dialogue with China. Despite China's dismissal of his propositions, Lai insists on bolstering Taiwan's defenses, arguing that preparation for conflict is essential for maintaining peace.
Addressing reporters in Taipei, Lai underscored the island's readiness to engage with China under conditions of reciprocal dignity. He critiqued the illusions of peace without preparation, reinforcing Taiwan's resolve to defend its sovereignty, which Beijing continues to challenge.
While strengthening ties with the U.S. to navigate potential tariffs, Taiwan is also setting up a sovereign wealth fund to stimulate its tech sector. President Lai's remarks at the Computex trade show underscore the island's economic ambitions amid regional tensions.
