Bomb Threat at Faridabad Mini Secretariat Causes Stir

A second bomb hoax caused a stir at Faridabad Mini Secretariat on Tuesday.

According to a senior police officer, a similar e-mail about bomb at the Mini Secretariat in Sector 12 was received on April 3 as well.

The second threat was sent to the official e-mail ID of the Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Singh at around 6.30 am on Tuesday.

The security agencies immediately sprung into action. DCP Singh said they evacuated the building and sealed the premises. A bomb disposal squad, sniffer dog squad, crime team and cyber security staff were deployed to conduct an extensive search.

They confirmed that no suspicious object was found before the offices opened.

''The information received through e-mail proved to be a hoax. At present, all work is being carried out as usual at the Mini Secretariat. The administration has fully ensured the safety of general public. Strict action will be ensured against those who conduct such mischief,'' the DCP said.

