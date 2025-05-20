Left Menu

Russia Urges Ukraine to Decide on Peace Memorandum

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, emphasized the necessity for Ukraine to decide on cooperating in peace discussions proposed by Moscow. Despite efforts from Ukraine's European allies to stop direct dialogue, conversations with Russia are resuming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:49 IST
Maria Zakharova
  • Country:
  • Russia

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, announced on Tuesday that Ukraine must decide whether to engage in talks concerning a peace memorandum proposed by Moscow.

During her weekly briefing, Zakharova highlighted that attempts by Ukraine's European allies to halt the resumption of direct dialogue with Russia have been unsuccessful.

As discussions around the memorandum continue, the focus shifts to Ukraine's decision-making in terms of cooperation with Russia's peace proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

