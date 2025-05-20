Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, announced on Tuesday that Ukraine must decide whether to engage in talks concerning a peace memorandum proposed by Moscow.

During her weekly briefing, Zakharova highlighted that attempts by Ukraine's European allies to halt the resumption of direct dialogue with Russia have been unsuccessful.

As discussions around the memorandum continue, the focus shifts to Ukraine's decision-making in terms of cooperation with Russia's peace proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)