Crackdown on Counterfeit Fashion: Fake Branded Goods Seized

In a decisive move against counterfeit fashion, police in Maharashtra's Thane district seized fake branded jeans and accessories valued at Rs 3.49 lakh. The seizure took place during a raid on a garment godown situated in the Khoni area of Bhiwandi town.

The raid, conducted on May 16, uncovered counterfeit garments and accessories falsely bearing the label of a renowned international brand, according to a police official.

Sub-inspector Amit Gote confirmed that a case of copyright infringement has been registered. The police are actively investigating the origin of the counterfeit items and the distribution network involved. However, as of now, no arrests have been made.

