Crackdown on Counterfeit Fashion: Fake Branded Goods Seized
In Maharashtra's Thane district, police seized fake branded jeans and accessories worth Rs 3.49 lakh from a garment godown. The raid, conducted on May 16 in Bhiwandi's Khoni area, uncovered counterfeit items labeled as an international brand. The investigation is ongoing, with no arrests made so far.
In a decisive move against counterfeit fashion, police in Maharashtra's Thane district seized fake branded jeans and accessories valued at Rs 3.49 lakh. The seizure took place during a raid on a garment godown situated in the Khoni area of Bhiwandi town.
The raid, conducted on May 16, uncovered counterfeit garments and accessories falsely bearing the label of a renowned international brand, according to a police official.
Sub-inspector Amit Gote confirmed that a case of copyright infringement has been registered. The police are actively investigating the origin of the counterfeit items and the distribution network involved. However, as of now, no arrests have been made.
(With inputs from agencies.)
