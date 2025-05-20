KlevaMova Launch Offers 50% Gautrain Fare Discount and Free Travel Weekend

Gauteng’s public transport sector is taking a bold step toward inclusivity and affordability with the launch of the KlevaMova initiative—an ambitious program designed to slash Gautrain train fares by 50% for qualifying residents. The Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) officially introduced the product in May 2025, aiming to extend its world-class rail service to a broader segment of the province’s population.

What is KlevaMova?

KlevaMova is a discounted fare product launched by Gautrain, targeting low- to moderate-income individuals and vulnerable groups. The product offers a substantial 50% discount on train fares, accessible via weekly, monthly, and return trip packages. The aim is to alleviate transport costs for those who rely heavily on public transport for work, education, and daily life.

The product is tailored for:

Individuals in households with a combined annual income of R350,000 or less

Students under the age of 25

Schoolchildren

Pensioners

Recipients of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) disability grant

Free Travel Weekend: 24 and 25 May 2025

In celebration of the KlevaMova launch, eligible individuals are invited to experience Gautrain for free on 24 and 25 May 2025. This unique promotion allows each qualifying passenger to bring along up to three guests for the ride, providing an opportunity to explore the convenience and efficiency of Gautrain’s rail network without any cost.

To take advantage of this offer, pre-registration is required by 21 May 2025. Interested individuals must sign up at klevamovaweekend.gautrainalerts.co.za.

Upon arrival at any participating Gautrain station on the promotional weekend (excluding OR Tambo), pre-registered passengers will be welcomed by on-site promoters. These promoters will verify registration, issue wristbands to participants and their guests, and assist those wishing to sign up for the ongoing KlevaMova discount.

How to Apply for the KlevaMova Discount

Eligibility for the 50% fare reduction must be formally verified. Prospective beneficiaries need to submit documentation verifying income level, student or pensioner status, or proof of SASSA disability grant receipt. Applications are subject to approval following a verification process to ensure compliance with the program’s criteria.

Once approved, applicants can choose from weekly, monthly, or return fare products that reflect the 50% discount, enabling significant monthly savings for regular commuters.

Government Support and Broader Goals

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has championed the KlevaMova initiative as part of a broader vision for a more connected, inclusive, and economically dynamic province. She emphasized the importance of public transport in ensuring equitable access to jobs, education, and other vital services.

“Affordable public transport is not a luxury, but a fundamental service,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela. “We want Gauteng to be connected and accessible, thereby allowing our residents access to opportunities they deserve while catalysing inclusive economic growth.”

By extending access to affordable and efficient transport, the Gautrain aims to uplift underserved communities while enhancing overall mobility within the province. The MEC also highlighted that the KlevaMova initiative reflects the provincial government’s broader commitment to social justice and economic empowerment.

Where to Get Help and More Information

For those needing assistance with registration or information about the KlevaMova product, several support options are available:

Gautrain’s toll-free hotline : 0800 428 87246 (0800 GAUTRAIN), available daily from 05:30 to 20:00

Visit any Gautrain station (excluding OR Tambo) between 08:00 and 17:00 , Monday to Saturday

Official website: www.gautrain.co.za

The KlevaMova program not only promises immediate benefits through discounted travel but also represents a key milestone in building a more accessible and economically resilient Gauteng. Residents who meet the criteria are encouraged to register early and take advantage of both the free promotional weekend and long-term fare savings.