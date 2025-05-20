Taiwan Stands Firm: Peace Sought, Defences Strengthened

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te reiterated the island's desire for peace with China but stressed the necessity to bolster defensive capabilities to avoid war. While delivering his message of peace, Lai made it clear that only Taiwan's people have the right to determine their future.

In response to potential military maneuvers by Beijing marking his first year in office, Lai remains committed to dialogue, emphasizing the importance of reciprocal dignity in exchanges with China. Despite China's aggressive posturing, Lai highlighted his willingness to cooperate if mutual respect prevails.

In economic developments, Lai announced plans for a sovereign wealth fund to enhance Taiwan's tech-driven economy. He also participated in the Computex trade show, underscoring Taiwan's growing role in global technology innovation.

