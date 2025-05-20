Left Menu

Senior IAS Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey Arrested in Jharkhand Excise Scam

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made headlines on Tuesday by arresting senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Vinay Kumar Choubey, accusing him of involvement in a money laundering case tied to the alleged Jharkhand excise scam.

Choubey's arrest came after an extensive interrogation process as the ACB dug deeper into alleged irregularities in the excise policy that surfaced during his tenure as the secretary of the excise department. With approval from the state government for registering a First Information Report (FIR), the investigation gained momentum.

On the same morning, an ACB team arrived at Choubey's residence, leading him to their headquarters for questioning. This arrest follows a series of investigations, including recent raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on properties related to Choubey and Excise Department's joint commissioner, Gajendra Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

