Senior IAS Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey Arrested in Jharkhand Excise Scam
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested senior IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey in connection to the alleged excise scam in Jharkhand. The investigation into irregularities in excise policy during his time as secretary led to the arrest. An FIR was filed after state government approval, prompting Choubey's interrogation.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made headlines on Tuesday by arresting senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Vinay Kumar Choubey, accusing him of involvement in a money laundering case tied to the alleged Jharkhand excise scam.
Choubey's arrest came after an extensive interrogation process as the ACB dug deeper into alleged irregularities in the excise policy that surfaced during his tenure as the secretary of the excise department. With approval from the state government for registering a First Information Report (FIR), the investigation gained momentum.
On the same morning, an ACB team arrived at Choubey's residence, leading him to their headquarters for questioning. This arrest follows a series of investigations, including recent raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on properties related to Choubey and Excise Department's joint commissioner, Gajendra Singh.
