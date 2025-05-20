CJI Gavai Seeks Calm Amid Protocol Dispute
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasized the need to avoid overreacting to a protocol lapse during his visit to Mumbai, urging closure on the matter. The Supreme Court released a statement highlighting expressed regrets from involved parties, seeking to conclude the issue quietly.
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai addressed concerns over a protocol lapse during his recent Mumbai visit, urging that the issue should not be exaggerated. The Supreme Court, in a statement released on Tuesday, noted that all parties involved have expressed regret over the incident.
The Chief Justice had previously criticized the absence of key state officials during his first visit to Maharashtra since his elevation. Despite media coverage highlighting the oversight, Justice Gavai has requested that the matter be laid to rest.
Subsequent to these events, the principal officials were present to welcome the Chief Justice during his visit to Chaityabhoomi, indicating attempts to mend the oversight.
