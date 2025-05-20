Tensions Rise in Baltic: Russian Accusations Against NATO
Russia accused NATO of aggressive actions in the Baltic Sea after Estonia failed to seize a tanker. Estonia reported a Russian fighter jet violated NATO airspace to protect an oil tanker circumventing sanctions. Russia warns of reacting against illegal NATO activities if risks arise.
Russia has leveled accusations against NATO, claiming aggressive maneuvers in the Baltic Sea following an unsuccessful attempt by Estonia to seize a tanker.
Estonia reported that a Russian fighter jet entered NATO airspace during efforts to protect a Russian-bound tanker allegedly circumventing Western sanctions.
At a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow is vigilantly tracking developments in the Baltic and will respond to unlawful NATO actions should they pose any threats.
