Tensions Rise in Baltic: Russian Accusations Against NATO

Russia accused NATO of aggressive actions in the Baltic Sea after Estonia failed to seize a tanker. Estonia reported a Russian fighter jet violated NATO airspace to protect an oil tanker circumventing sanctions. Russia warns of reacting against illegal NATO activities if risks arise.

Updated: 20-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:30 IST
Russia has leveled accusations against NATO, claiming aggressive maneuvers in the Baltic Sea following an unsuccessful attempt by Estonia to seize a tanker.

Estonia reported that a Russian fighter jet entered NATO airspace during efforts to protect a Russian-bound tanker allegedly circumventing Western sanctions.

At a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow is vigilantly tracking developments in the Baltic and will respond to unlawful NATO actions should they pose any threats.

