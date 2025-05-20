Russia has leveled accusations against NATO, claiming aggressive maneuvers in the Baltic Sea following an unsuccessful attempt by Estonia to seize a tanker.

Estonia reported that a Russian fighter jet entered NATO airspace during efforts to protect a Russian-bound tanker allegedly circumventing Western sanctions.

At a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow is vigilantly tracking developments in the Baltic and will respond to unlawful NATO actions should they pose any threats.

