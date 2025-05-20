Mumbai Hosts CSIR StartUp Conclave 2025: Spotlight on Marine Startups, Innovation Hubs

In a powerful and forward-looking address at the CSIR StartUp Conclave 2025 held in Mumbai, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space, championed the potential of marine startups in India's coastal states. Emphasising the immense untapped potential of India's marine economy, the Minister called for renewed attention and investment into this niche but highly promising sector.

Dr. Singh noted that India, with a coastline exceeding 7,500 kilometers, is uniquely positioned to emerge as a global player in marine technology and ocean-based innovation. He credited the turning point to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of the Deep Sea Mission from the Red Fort, which catalysed strategic focus and national intent toward maritime advancement.

Mumbai: A Strategic Venue for Marine Startups

The choice of Mumbai as the venue for the conclave was hailed as fitting, given its prime location on India’s western coast and its role as a financial and industrial hub. Dr. Singh underlined that Mumbai’s infrastructure and entrepreneurial spirit make it the perfect launchpad for marine innovation, offering fertile ground for startups venturing into sectors like aquaculture, deep-sea exploration, underwater robotics, and marine biotechnology.

Empowering India Through Innovation

In alignment with the Government’s overarching vision of “Viksit Bharat” by 2047—India’s centenary of independence—Dr. Singh emphasized the need to channel entrepreneurial energy into underexplored domains. “Our path to becoming a developed nation is through innovation, inclusivity, and investment in emerging sectors,” he said.

He also dismissed the myth that a formal science degree is essential for startup success, asserting that it is passion, aptitude, and resilience that truly drive entrepreneurial breakthroughs.

Showcasing India’s Scientific Prowess

A major highlight of the event was the unveiling of the CSIR Compendium titled “Towards Viksit Bharat — CSIR Technologies Empowering the Nation.” The publication showcases over 400 technologies transferred to industries and more than 125 startups incubated in recent years through CSIR’s national network. Dr. Singh lauded this achievement as a testament to India’s accelerated scientific growth under the Modi government.

“India’s rise from 81st to 40th place in the Global Innovation Index in just nine years is no accident,” he said, attributing this leap to proactive reforms, increased research-industry collaborations, and sustained policy support. From just 350 recognized startups in 2014, India now boasts over 1.25 lakh startups and more than 110 unicorns.

Cutting-Edge Infrastructure for Innovation

Dr. Singh also inaugurated a state-of-the-art facility at the CSIR Innovation Complex in Mumbai. This incubation center is designed to provide co-working spaces, lab access, regulatory guidance, and expert mentorship for startups, MSMEs, and other industry stakeholders. The infrastructure will act as a springboard for lab-to-market transitions and help close the gap between innovation and commercialization.

He highlighted the integration of mainstream investment platforms like Shark Tank into scientific conclaves, a move that aims to bring investor attention to science-backed innovations and fuel faster adoption.

Inclusive Growth Through Regional Outreach

One of the recurring themes in Dr. Singh’s address was the democratization of the startup ecosystem. He praised the increasing contributions of innovators from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, noting that nearly half of all new startups now originate outside of metropolitan regions. He emphasized that women entrepreneurs and underrepresented communities are actively shaping India’s technological transformation.

“This is the real spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said. “Science and innovation should not remain the domain of a privileged few but must empower all.”

Government-Backed Programs for Startup Success

Dr. Singh reiterated the central government’s commitment to strengthening India’s innovation framework through schemes like NIDHI (National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations), TIDE (Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs), and Technology Business Incubators (TBIs). These initiatives offer a combination of financial aid, incubation support, and mentorship.

Engagements and Exhibitions: A Confluence of Ideas

The first day of the conclave featured key addresses from dignitaries such as Prof. Sunil Kumar Singh, Director of CSIR-NIO; Dr. Ashish Lele, Director of CSIR-NCL; and Dr. S. Venkata Mohan, Director of CSIR-NEERI. Each shared insights on leveraging science for national transformation.

A Shark Tank-style session allowed promising startups to pitch directly to investors, while the exhibition floor displayed breakthrough innovations across sectors—green hydrogen, AI-driven solutions, clean energy, and affordable healthcare, to name a few.

Looking Ahead: Collaborations for a Developed Nation

The conclave, set to continue tomorrow, has brought together more than 100 CSIR scientists, researchers, and tech developers, as well as entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers. The aim: to foster partnerships that can translate cutting-edge research into scalable, market-ready solutions.

As India advances toward its goal of becoming a global innovation powerhouse, platforms like the CSIR StartUp Conclave are helping chart the course by integrating science, entrepreneurship, and inclusivity.