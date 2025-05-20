Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 22:10 IST
Four Rohingyas held for illegal stay in Telangana
Four Rohingyas from Myanmar were on Tuesday taken into custody for allegedly staying illegally in the city and obtaining documents such as Aadhar cards through fraudulent means, police said.

They have used fake documents to obtain identity cards, claiming to be Indian nationals, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

A case was registered in Hayath Nagar Police Station, on charges of forgery, abetment, cheating by giving false declaration before the government officials and obtaining Indian identity cards illegally and causing damage to Indian integrity, it said.

The police have seized Aadhar cards, PAN cards, Voter ID cards, Driving license, Insurance policy bonds, ATM cards, Bank pass books among others documents from the Rohingyas.

The Rohingyas had crossed Myanmar and illegally entered India in 2011.

Later, by suppressing the facts (about their personal details and nationality) and submitting fake documents and giving false declaration in Manchal Mandal, Ranga Reddy district, they got Aadhaar cards.

Efforts are on to apprehend those absconding, including a local who helped the Rohingyas procure Indian identity documents, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

