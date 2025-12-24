Myanmar's military junta, headed by Min Aung Hlaing, is striving to legitimize its rule through upcoming general elections, a move aimed at consolidating power nearly five years after a coup. Authorities urge voters to support candidates aligned with the Tatmadaw, despite widespread resistance and international disapproval.

Experts believe these elections will neither resolve Myanmar's ongoing civil conflict nor bring the sought-after stability. While the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party is poised to win, many critics foresee a continuation of military influence veiled as civilian rule. The situation echoes past military-managed elections but occurs against a backdrop of intensified violence and unrest.

The junta's quest for international recognition involves courting support from neighbors and ASEAN, yet skepticism looms large. Many in the global community demand an end to violence and inclusive dialogue for a credible electoral process. Meanwhile, Myanmar's junta maintains that the elections hold genuine domestic support, irrespective of international opinion.

(With inputs from agencies.)