Israeli Army Intensifies Campaign Against Hamas
The Israeli army plans to escalate operations against Hamas in Gaza, aiming to gain more ground and dismantle terrorist structures, according to Chief Eyal Zamir. This initiative is part of a structured plan to respond to Hamas' defiance and ensure their defeat.
The Israeli army is set to intensify its military operations targeting the militant Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This strategic decision aims to capture additional territory within the embattled region.
According to Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir, the operations follow a structured plan designed to neutralize Hamas' influence. Zamir emphasized that the group will face consequences due to its resistance and hostile actions.
The army's strategy involves expanding its maneuvers, capturing more ground, and systematically dismantling the terrorist infrastructure until Hamas' defeat is assured, as highlighted during Zamir's field tour in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
