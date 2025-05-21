Left Menu

Daylight Assassinations Shock Mexico City's Political Arena

In a brazen daylight attack, two key aides of Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada were killed by gunmen on motorbikes. The murders have spread fear in a city considered relatively safe, underscoring the pervasive influence of drug cartels in political violence throughout Mexico.

In a brazen daylight attack, two key aides to Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada were gunned down by assailants on a motorbike in the city center on Tuesday, shaking the capital's political and public security landscape. The victims, identified as Ximena Guzman, Brugada's private secretary, and Jose Munoz, her adviser, were targeted in what officials suspect to be an organized crime hit.

The assassinations have alarmed residents of Mexico City, an urban center often seen as relatively immune to the violence troubling other parts of Mexico. Political violence has become disturbingly common, with many local politicians falling victim to cartel-related assassinations. Initial investigations indicate that Guzman was ambushed while picking up Munoz for work.

While authorities have not confirmed the motive, experts and public security officials, including David Saucedo, suggest the attack was likely orchestrated by drug cartels, in retaliation to government actions. The Mexico City civil security office reported findings of critical evidence, including a seized motorbike and vehicle, which could be pivotal in the ongoing investigation.

