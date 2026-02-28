Tensions Explode: Daylight Attack on Tehran
Israel launched a daylight attack on Iran's capital, targeting areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices. The U.S. is involved, with specifics unclear. Iran maintains its right to nuclear enrichment and warned of retaliation. No casualty information reported yet, and Iran has shut down airspace.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Israel executed a bold daylight assault on Tehran, placing significant pressure on Iran as diplomatic tensions escalate. The attack, which occurred near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, signals a critical moment in the ongoing nuclear program standoff.
A U.S. official confirmed America's limited involvement in the operation, though specifics remain undisclosed. Tehran has responded by closing its airspace and cutting mobile services, while clouds of smoke and the sounds of subsequent explosions continue to unsettle the city.
Iran has responded with warnings of retaliation, focusing on American military targets throughout the region. The international community remains watchful as the situation develops, with the Israeli defense citing the operation as necessary to neutralize perceived threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Iran
- attack
- Tehran
- Khamenei
- Tensions
- nuclear
- retaliation
- U.S.
- explosions
ALSO READ
Missile Interception: Tensions Surge in Northern Israel
Middle East Tensions Rise as US and Israel Launch Strikes on Iran
Controversial YouTuber Salim Wastik Attacked Amid Religious Tensions
Tensions Erupt: Israel Strikes Tehran Amid Nuclear Deal Standoff
Trump claims Iran has continued to develop its nuclear programme and plans to develop missiles to reach US, reports AP.