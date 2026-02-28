Tensions Explode: Daylight Attack on Tehran

Israel executed a bold daylight assault on Tehran, placing significant pressure on Iran as diplomatic tensions escalate. The attack, which occurred near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, signals a critical moment in the ongoing nuclear program standoff.

A U.S. official confirmed America's limited involvement in the operation, though specifics remain undisclosed. Tehran has responded by closing its airspace and cutting mobile services, while clouds of smoke and the sounds of subsequent explosions continue to unsettle the city.

Iran has responded with warnings of retaliation, focusing on American military targets throughout the region. The international community remains watchful as the situation develops, with the Israeli defense citing the operation as necessary to neutralize perceived threats.

