Left Menu

Tensions Explode: Daylight Attack on Tehran

Israel launched a daylight attack on Iran's capital, targeting areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices. The U.S. is involved, with specifics unclear. Iran maintains its right to nuclear enrichment and warned of retaliation. No casualty information reported yet, and Iran has shut down airspace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:39 IST
Tensions Explode: Daylight Attack on Tehran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Israel executed a bold daylight assault on Tehran, placing significant pressure on Iran as diplomatic tensions escalate. The attack, which occurred near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, signals a critical moment in the ongoing nuclear program standoff.

A U.S. official confirmed America's limited involvement in the operation, though specifics remain undisclosed. Tehran has responded by closing its airspace and cutting mobile services, while clouds of smoke and the sounds of subsequent explosions continue to unsettle the city.

Iran has responded with warnings of retaliation, focusing on American military targets throughout the region. The international community remains watchful as the situation develops, with the Israeli defense citing the operation as necessary to neutralize perceived threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosions heard in northern Israel as country works to intercept incoming Iranian missiles, reports AP.

Explosions heard in northern Israel as country works to intercept incoming I...

 Global
2
India's Capital Markets Propel SMEs with Cost-Effective Access

India's Capital Markets Propel SMEs with Cost-Effective Access

 India
3
'Khed Pitara': Punjab's Innovative Play-Based Learning Initiative

'Khed Pitara': Punjab's Innovative Play-Based Learning Initiative

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Veterans: A Call for Tax Exemption and Healthcare Funding

Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Veterans: A Call for Tax Exemption and Healthcare...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026