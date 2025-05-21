Tragedy Strikes in Missile Attack: Ukrainian Servicemen Casualties

A devastating missile attack launched by Russia resulted in the deaths of six Ukrainian servicemen and left at least 10 others injured during a training exercise, according to a Wednesday statement by Ukraine's national guard.

The tragic incident has prompted an internal investigation, with authorities striving for accountability. The commander of the involved military unit has been suspended pending the results of the inquiry.

This event underscores the ongoing tensions and the potential for violence to deeply affect military operations in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)