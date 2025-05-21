Supreme Court Declines Plea for FIR Against Justice Varma Amid Cash Row
The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea for an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma regarding cash found at his residence. The in-house inquiry deemed allegations prima facie true but was no substitute for criminal proceedings. The court suggested pursuing other remedies before filing a writ petition.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has declined to entertain a plea seeking an FIR against high court judge Yashwant Varma following the discovery of cash at his official residence. The bench, composed of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, highlighted the existing procedures in place as outlined in a press release from May 8.
This press release noted that the then Chief Justice of India had forwarded a report from an in-house inquiry committee, along with Justice Varma's response, to the President and Prime Minister of India. The court advised the petitioner to seek alternative grievances redressal mechanisms before pursuing a writ petition.
Despite an in-house inquiry panel indicting Justice Varma, who was subsequently transferred to the Allahabad High Court, and pressure from former CJI Sanjiv Khanna for his resignation, the apex court determined that the criminal investigation demanded in the petition was premature, as internal processes had not yet concluded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cash discovery row: CJI Sanjiv Khanna writes to President, PM, shares report of SC panel on Justice Yashwant Varma.
CJI Recommends Impeachment of Judge Following Cash Discovery Controversy
Cash discovery row: CJI Sanjiv Khanna also shares response of Justice Yashwant Varma with President, PM.
Supreme Court Holds Off on Urgent Plea Against Justice Varma Amid Cash Discovery Row
Cash discovery row: SC refuses to entertain plea seeking registration of FIR against Allahabad HC judge Justice Yashwant Varma.